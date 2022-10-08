Director Brett Morgen on playing with objectivity in his documentaries

Documentary director Brett Morgen has made several films that push the boundaries of nonfiction film. Those include “The Kid Stays in The Picture,” “Jane,” and “Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck.” Morgen’s latest film is “Moonage Daydream” about the late shapeshifting artist and musician David Bowie. Morgen tells The Treatment he likes to have the subjects of his films tell their stories in their own words. He talks about the use of color, especially red in “Daydream.” And he says suffering a heart attack while making the film changed how he approached it.