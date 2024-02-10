Sundance director Eugene Hernandez’s insider insights

Sundance Film Festival director Eugene Hernandez is fairly new to his position, but he’s approaching the influential job with gusto. Hernandez, who became director in 2022, has made strides in melding festival traditions with new advances in technology. He tells The Treatment about the ways in which the meaning of independent film has changed since the early years of Sundance and the ways in which it’s stayed constant. He talks about integrating streaming films into the festival while still providing plenty of opportunity for movies to premiere with an audience. And he shares insights into some of the most promising films that debuted during the recently wrapped Sundance 2024.

