Actress Chloë Sevigny on ‘quiet’ acting

Actress Chloë Sevigny is known for her steady work in independent films and for often being a first time director’s muse. She is currently starring in both the Hulu limited series “The Girl From Plainville” and Netflix’s “Russian Doll.” Sevigny talks about working with and portraying her best friend Natasha Lyonne in “Russian Doll.” She says it was important to show the lighter moments in the at times heavy real life drama “The Girl from Plainville.” And she says she relishes the roles that allow her to do more “quiet,” internal acting.