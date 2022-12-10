Director Jordan Peele on having “release valves” in his films

Jordan Peele’s three films as director have all defied genre, dipping into horror, comedy and science fiction. His latest, “Nope,” is no exception. Peele, who won the Academy Award for his screenplay for “Get Out,” says his films can’t be easily defined because life isn’t just tragic or scary or funny; it’s all of those things. He talks about how the technical requirements for “Nope” were on another level from his films “Get Out” and “Us.” And he explains why it’s important to have “release valves” in his films.