‘F1’ director Joseph Kosinski’s background in music informs his filmmaking

When watching filmmaker Joseph Kosinski's two most recent projects, you’ll notice a theme: both feature male mega-movie stars in roles which ask them to confront their past while achieving peak performance in the present. His 2022 entry into this canon is the blockbuster mega-sequel Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise. His latest is the Formula One racing movie F1. The latter stars Brad Pitt as a driver who comes out of retirement to team up with a younger driver (played by Damson Idris).

Kosinski tells The Treatment how his musical background finds its way into his films, how every member of an F1 team is essential to the driver’s success, and how he wants to make the audience feel like they’re along for the ride.