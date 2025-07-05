Greg Kinnear on new series ‘Smoke’ and his ‘90s talk show past

Actor Greg Kinnear has crafted his share of indelible roles over the years. Think: his Oscar-nominated performance in James L. Brooks' 1997 dramedy As Good as It Gets; his earnest/self-righteous newspaper columnist in Nora Ephron’s You’ve Got Mail (1998); and his slowly unraveling entrepreneurial patriarch in the 2006 indie favorite Little Miss Sunshine (directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris). He currently stars as the fire department chief of a town with a serial arsonist in the Apple TV+ series Smoke — created by Dennis Lehane.

Kinnear tells The Treatment about Smoke feeling like a throwback (down to his retro mustache), his favorite Jack Nicholson film (besides As Good as It Gets), and takeaways from his previous life as a ‘90s talk show host.