Director Kasi Lemmons’s films span over two decades and include “Eve’s Bayou” and “Talk to Me.” Her latest is “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody.” Lemmons tells The Treatment she had gotten to know the late singer and her family, and she was unsettled by discussions about Houston as a “brand.” She says casting the film over zoom still allowed for palpable chemistry between the film’s lead actors. And she talks about the misconceptions around Houston’s authenticity as an artist.
Director Kasi Lemmons on Whitney Houston’s divided self
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.