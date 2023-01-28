Director Kasi Lemmons on Whitney Houston’s divided self

Director Kasi Lemmons’s films span over two decades and include “Eve’s Bayou” and “Talk to Me.” Her latest is “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody.” Lemmons tells The Treatment she had gotten to know the late singer and her family, and she was unsettled by discussions about Houston as a “brand.” She says casting the film over zoom still allowed for palpable chemistry between the film’s lead actors. And she talks about the misconceptions around Houston’s authenticity as an artist.