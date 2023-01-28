Director Kasi Lemmons on Whitney Houston’s divided self

Hosted by
Kasi Lemmons.

Kasi Lemmons. Photo credit: Greg Gorman

Director Kasi Lemmons’s films span over two decades and include “Eve’s Bayou” and “Talk to Me.” Her latest is “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody.” Lemmons tells The Treatment she had gotten to know the late singer and her family, and she was unsettled by discussions about Houston as a “brand.” She says casting the film over zoom still allowed for palpable chemistry between the film’s lead actors. And she talks about the misconceptions around Houston’s authenticity as an artist.

Credits

Host:

Elvis Mitchell

Producer:

Rebecca Mooney