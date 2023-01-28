Storm King Comics publisher Sandy King Carpenter on economic storytelling

Sandy King Carpenter had a successful career as a film producer before starting Storm King Comics, a comics publisher that recently celebrated its tenth anniversary. The publisher puts out comics for all ages and focuses on horror and science fiction, and its most successful comics include “John Carpenter’s Tales of Science Fiction,” and “Tales for a Halloween Night". King Carpenter tells The Treatment that in spite of having no experience in the comics world, she wasn’t intimidated starting the publishing company. She marvels at the economy of storytelling in comics and graphic novels. And she isn’t shy about her feelings about the late Neal Adams.