Kate Winslet’s candid and expansive chat with Elvis Mitchell

Kate Winslet is considered one of the greatest actresses of her generation — an Oscar win for her role in 2008’s The Reader and Emmy wins for leading roles in both Mare of Easttown and Mildred Pierce bear this out. Her range as a performer is boundless with a resumé boasting period dramas like Sense and Sensibility, edgy comedies like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and (of course) one of the biggest films of all time: Titanic.

Her latest endeavor finds her producing and starring in the film Lee. The ambitious project centers Lee Miller, the groundbreaking American photojournalist who covered World War II for Vogue magazine. In an extended and candid conversation, Winslet tells The Treatment about the struggles she endured while getting the film made. She talks about portraying several women within recent years who all dealt with some form of PTSD. And she shares why she keeps looking for ways to get better as an actor.