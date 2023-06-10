Director Calmatic on crazy LA parties

Director Calmatic got his start in music videos, perhaps none as well known as Lil Nas X’s genre-bending “Old Town Road.” Calmatic brings the same playfulness from that video to his remake of two 1990s classics: “House Party,” now on MAX and “White Men Can’t Jump” on Hulu. Calmatic tells The Treatment about wanting to bring the surreal feeling of many LA parties to the remake of “House Party.” He talks about what rapper turned actor Jack Harlow brought to his first film role in “White Men Can’t Jump.” And he says his own family’s deep connection to music was an inspiration in the film.