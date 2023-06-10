Oscar-nominated screenwriter Kemp Powers’ projects from just the last few years include Pixar’s animated “Soul,” “One Night in Miami,” and now, the box office juggernaut “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” Powers co-directed the latest chapter of the superhero saga and tells The Treatment the longer length of this installment allowed for a richer story without sacrificing audience engagement. He explains why he believes Spider-Man as a character connects with Black audiences. And he talks about how much is conveyed by Miles and Gwen just swinging around on a date.
Kemp Powers on having time to tell Spider-Man’s story
