Kenya Barris followers may think his hit sitcom ‘Blackish’ is autobiographical, but his new netflix series ‘#blackAF’ cuts much closer to the bone. He raises the stakes by starring in this show as well — so you know exactly who to blame, or praise.
Kenya Barris: '#blackAF'
Credits
Host:
Elvis Mitchell