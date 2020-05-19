Kenya Barris: '#blackAF'

Hosted by
Kenya Barris

Kenya Barris Photo credit: Matt Sayles/Netflix

Kenya Barris followers may think his hit sitcom ‘Blackish’ is autobiographical, but his new netflix series ‘#blackAF’ cuts much closer to the bone. He raises the stakes by starring in this show as well — so you know exactly who to blame, or praise.

Credits

Host:
Elvis Mitchell