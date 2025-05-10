Filmmakers Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck talk ‘Freaky Tales’

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck have been writing and directing together for close to two decades. They gained early acclaim for indie films including Half Nelson and Sugar. In 2019, they moved confidently into the MCU with the blockbuster Captain Marvel. They also were executive producers on the FX series Mrs. America, for which they received a Primetime Emmy nomination.

Their latest project is Freaky Tales, inspired by 1987 Oakland and starring Pedro Pascal, Jay Ellis, and a little known actor named Tom Hanks (in a cameo). The duo tells The Treatment about getting rapper Too Short — whose song inspired the title — to appear in the movie, the importance of making the film in the Bay, and about creating different looks for each of the movie’s chapters.