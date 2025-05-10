Kerry Washington gets us excited to check out her boat driving skills

Emmy-winner Kerry Washington often embodies steeliness and emotional strength. Think: signature characters like crisis management expert Olivia Pope on the series Scandal and real life public figure Anita Hill in the HBO film Confirmation. In her honest and unflinching 2023 memoir Thicker than Water, she displayed great fortitude in revealing a family secret that challenged her identity and sense of belonging. Through her newest project, the action film Shadow Force, Washington taps into her physical strength, playing a member of an elite special forces group who must go underground to protect her family.

Washington tells The Treatment about loving the physicality of her latest role (she’s particularly proud of her newfound boat driving skills), about how her life and her acting changed after learning her family’s secret, and how public television saved her family.