Director Chad Stahelski: ‘Keanu Reeves is my Gene Kelly’

Chad Stahelski is best known as director of the wildly successful “John Wick” franchise. But he got his start as a stuntman, with a big break on “The Matrix,” doubling for Keanu Reeves, who plays Wick for the final time in “John Wick: Chapter Four.” Stahelski tells The Treatment about the importance of Reeves’ wardrobe on the films. He says the “Wick” films are inspired by his love of silent movies, including those with comedic actors like Buster Keaton. And he explains why he considers Keanu Reeves his Gene Kelly.