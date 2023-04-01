‘Up Here’s’ songwriters on the clarity of Y2K

Songwriters and Oscar winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez are partners in work and in life. The duo won Oscars for Best Original Song for “Frozen’s” “Let it Go” and “Coco’s” “Remember Me.” Lopez also won Tony Awards for “Avenue Q” and “The Book of Mormon.” Their real life relationship found its way into their latest project, the musical series “Up Here” on Hulu about a couple who are working through the ups and downs of a relationship. They tell The Treatment about the process of adapting “Up Here” from a stage musical to a multi-part television series. They talk about how Y2K was an inspiration for the story. And they discuss how music from the series was inspired both by Stephen Sondheim and Katrina and The Waves.