‘No hugging, no learning?’ Larry Charles is here to complicate that

Writer and director Larry Charles has been a part of some of the funniest and most daring comedies of the past 40-plus years. He got his start on the short-lived variety television show Fridays, moved on to a staff writer position for the first five years of Seinfeld, continued his writing trajectory on The Arsenio Hall Show, and eventually added director to his resume via Curb Your Enthusiasm. Unsurprisingly, his transition to the film world proved seamless as he directed the button-pushing mockumentaries Borat and Brüno (both starring provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen)… as well as the Bill Maher-fronted documentary Religulous. He tells all in his recent memoir Comedy Samurai: Four Decades of Blood, Guts, and Laughter.

Charles joins The Treatment to unpack why he wanted to remain an outsider while working in comedy, his addiction to danger, and how that whole “no hugging, no learning” line about Seinfeld isn’t quite so cut and dry.



