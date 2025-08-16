Musician + Producer Bobby Colomby reflects on the late pianist Eddie Palmieri

Producer Bobby Colomby says there was no one like the late pianist Eddie Palmieri. And he should know: Colomby produced one of Palmieri’s most memorable albums: 1978’s Lucumí, Macumba, Voodoo. But as a founding member of the group Blood, Sweat, and Tears, Colomby is a respected drummer and musician in his own right. He has also worked with the late bassist Jaco Pastorious, trumpeter Chris Botti, and singer Paula Cole.

Colomby tells The Treatment about being awed by Palmieri’s talent, the parallels between Pastorious’ debut album and Voodoo, and the joy of getting to experiment on Palmieri’s album with few musical boundaries.