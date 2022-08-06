Emily Bode’s menswear line focuses on how each piece is made and includes one of a kind items that are made from antique textiles. On The Treat, she talks about the personal items she treasures that remind her of the emotional connection we can have with clothing.
The Treat: Menswear designer Emily Bode on the clothing that inspires her
Credits
Guest:
- Emily Bode - fashion designer