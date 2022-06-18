‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ host on how the pandemic made his show even better

Emmy nominated host and writer Seth Meyers has been at the helm of “Late Night” since 2014. Previously, he was a cast member, news anchor and head writer for “Saturday Night Live.” Meyers tells The Treatment that in spite of the difficulty of making “Late Night” during the early months of the pandemic, it actually strengthened the bond between Meyers and his audience. He says often he feels his job is just to acknowledge how crazy the world is right now and to let his audience know they’re not crazy for thinking that. And he talks about what it was like to interview one of his heroes and predecessors, David Letterman.