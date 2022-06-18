Writer and producer David Simon on the shocking level of corruption in Baltimore

David Simon co-created the HBO miniseries “We Own This City” based on the book by Justin Fenton. He is also the creator and executive producer of HBO’s “The Wire” about the drug trade in Baltimore. Simon tells The Treatment that in the years since “The Wire” ended, the drug war and police corruption in Baltimore have only gotten worse. He talks about how the police prioritize the wrong statistics in promoting officers. And he tells us about the memo he sent HBO before “The Wire” got picked up.