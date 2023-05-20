Director Garrett Bradley on defining “Black art”

Filmmaker and artist Garrett Bradley’s varied body of work includes the Oscar-nominated documentary “Time” and the Netflix documentary series “Naomi Osaka,” about the professional tennis player. Earlier this year, “American Rhapsody,” a show of Bradley’s work, was at MOCA, and she spoke with Elvis at KCRW in February as part of Frieze Los Angeles.

Bradley spoke about the challenge of defining what “Black art” is and about posing a question in many of her projects. She also discussed learning how to collaborate on the editing process in her films.

