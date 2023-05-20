Actor Laurence Fishburne knows he has range, which may be an understatement. The Tony Award winner, whose first movie role was as a teen in “Apocalypse Now,” has been lauded for his dramatic roles, including those in “Boyz ‘n the Hood” and the “Matrix” films, but he is just as at home in comedies like “Black-ish” and, of course, “Pee-wee’s Playhouse.”

He joins Elvis Mitchell from the Freep Film Festival in Detroit to talk about about the necessity of having mentors after starting his career as a child and the particular challenge and complexity of playing Ike Turner in “What’s Love Got to Do with It.” He also discusses the joy and the freedom of his character Earl “Pops” Johnson in “Black-ish.”

