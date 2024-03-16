‘Oppenheimer’s’ costume designer on the beauty of high-waisted pants

Costume designer Ellen Mirojnik has dressed some of the most stylish actors in Hollywood: Michael Douglas for his Oscar winning turn in Wall Street, the cast of Basic Instinct, the cast of The Greatest Showman, and the cast of Showtime series The Knick (to name just a few). She recently garnered a first Oscar nomination for her costuming of 2023’s Best Picture winner, Oppenheimer.

Mirojnick tells The Treatment about the joy of working on Oppenheimer and her first meeting with director Christopher Nolan and producer Emma Thomas. Plus, she talks about the influence of David Bowie on the film’s costumes and waxes poetic about the beauty of high-waisted pants.