Playing at ‘Playboy’: Lorraine Nicholson’s unconventionally idyllic childhood

Actress, writer Lorraine Nicholson had a firsthand look at Hollywood from her earliest years. As the daughter of actor Jack Nicholson she was no stranger to the trappings of celebrity, but she also remembers her childhood spent playing with friends at the Playboy Mansion to be strangely idyllic.

In “Playdates and Playmates,” her new article for the Hollywood issue of Vanity Fair, Nicholson reflects on her time spent at the infamous residence. Nicholson tells The Treatment about encountering famed children’s book author Shel Silverstein at the mansion. She talks about how her experience impacted her sense of self and sexuality. And she discusses her complicated perspective on Playboy publisher and the father of her close friends, Hugh Hefner.

More: ‘Playboy’ magazine's transformation in the age of #MeToo (Press Play, 2019)