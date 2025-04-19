Musician Lucia Micarelli talks New Orleans and Nina Simone

Musician and actress Lucia Micarelli routinely defies genre while making her art. The classically trained violinist has also explored jazz and rock; collaborating along the way with artists ranging from Chris Botti, to Josh Groban, to Barbra Streisand. Her acting debut came in 2010 with her ensemble work in HBO’s Emmy winning series Treme.

Micarelli tells The Treatment about how working in New Orleans on Treme taught her that music isn’t about perfection, but about community and connection. Plus, she shares how she decided to cover Nina Simone’s “Be My Husband” on her new LP Anthropology, and talks about her belief that musical genius has no hierarchy.