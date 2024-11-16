Malcolm Washington on making ‘The Piano Lesson’ a family affair

The Piano Lesson. (L-R) Ray Fisher, Writer/Director Malcolm Washington, and John David Washington on the set of The Piano Lesson.

The Piano Lesson. (L-R) Ray Fisher, Writer/Director Malcolm Washington, and John David Washington on the set of The Piano Lesson. Photo credit: Katia Washington/Netflix © 2024

Director Malcolm Washington is jumping boldly into his feature film career. His debut is the adaptation of August Wilson’s play The Piano Lesson, part of Wilson’s 10 play “century cycle.” Washington wrote and directed this family affair of a movie; it stars his brother, John David Washington and is produced by his father, Oscar-winner Denzel Washington. Danielle Deadwyler and Samuel L. Jackson also star. 

Malcolm tells The Treatment about his first day on set, using the language of cinema to differentiate the film from a theater piece, and the joy of watching Samuel L. Jackson act.


Director Malcolm Washington and Elvis Mitchell at KCRW. Photo credit: Rebecca Mooney.

