Author Glenn Kenny on his new book ‘The World is Yours: The Story of Scarface’

When film critic Glenn Kenny isn’t reviewing the latest releases for The New York Times and RogerEbert.com, he is often doing a deep dive into the stories behind the making of iconic films. Case in point: his 2020 book Made Men: The Story of ‘Goodfellas’. And he’s at it again with his new release The World is Yours: The Story of ‘Scarface’. The crime drama directed by Brian De Palma, written by Oliver Stone, and starring Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer turned 40 last year.

Kenny tells The Treatment about the tension between Stone and De Palma, the ups and downs of Michelle Pfeiffer’s time on set, and why he considers De Palma an actor’s director.