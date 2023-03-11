Comedian Marc Maron’s specials and his podcast “WTF” have never shied away from the personal and painful parts of his life. His latest special, “From Bleak to Dark” on HBO Max, delves into aging and his grief after the death of his partner, the director Lynn Shelton. Maron tells The Treatment his relationship with Shelton helped him access a softer side in his life as well as in his comedy and acting. He talks about how all roads in his comedy seem to go back to life and death — and says maybe he’ll lighten up a bit for his next special.

