Writer Rodney Barnes on reimagining ‘Blacula’ as a graphic novel

Award-winning screenwriter and producer Rodney Barnes’ work has varied from sharp family comedy on “Everybody Hates Chris” to the sports drama of recent HBO series “Winning Time,” about the rise of the LA Lakers in the 1980s. His latest project is the graphic novel “Blacula: Return of the King,” a reimagining of the classic 1972 blaxploitation vampire horror film.

Barnes discusses the impact the original “Blacula” had on him as a child. He also talks about writing about characters who follow their appetites, both literally and figuratively. And he shares what he would change about Stephen King’s Black characters.