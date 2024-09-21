Maria Bamford begs you to google her before seeing her stand-up

Many comedians consider comedian Maria Bamford the best of the best — aka, your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian. In addition to crafting uniquely autobiographical and darkly hilarious stand-up, Bamford starred in the Netflix comedy Lady Dynamite (based on her life) and wrote a memoir titled Sure, I’ll Join Your Cult. She’s currently working on a one-woman show in which she plays her late mother, who is a fixture in her comedy routines. And on Sept. 27, she’ll perform the first ever stand-up comedy show at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica.

Bamford tells The Treatment about how her mother’s perspective on life has informed her own life as well as her comedy. Plus, she talks about how her comedy isn’t for everyone and why it’s always best to google comics before you go to see them.

