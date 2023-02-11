Director Martin McDonagh on daytime surprises in his films

Director Martin McDonagh’s plays and films often play on a knife’s edge between dark moments and ghastly humor. His latest, “The Banshees of Inisherin,” starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, is no exception. The film is up for several Oscars, including Best Picture and for McDonagh’s directing and original screenplay. He tells The Treatment he usually does not have the plot of his films mapped out before he starts writing, but simply follows the logic as it goes. He says that logic can lead to surprises, including startling violence or the death of a main character early in the story. And he discusses why many of those surprises seem to happen in the daytime in his films.