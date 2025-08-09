Matt Shakman plays with relatable family dynamics via ‘The Fantastic Four’

Director Matt Shakman cut his teeth on prestige TV shows like Six Feet Under, Mad Men, and Games of Thrones. But his most significant accolades have come from his forays into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Shakman notably directed the entire run of Marvel’s debut TV series, WandaVision, earning an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. And in taking the helm of this summer’s MCU blockbuster The Fantastic Four: First Steps, he’s leveling up once again. First Steps takes place in 1964 and finds the superheroes simultaneously battling supervillains and domestic challenges.

Shakman tells The Treatment about committing to the 1960s setting, his approach to making the gang more relatable, and emphasizing the family dynamics.

