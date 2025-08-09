Documentarian Matt Wolf on the prickly dynamics of ‘Pee-wee as Himself’

In his documentaries, Matt Wolf often looks at people who are ambivalent about being examined. His films include Wild Combination: A Portrait of Arthur Russell, Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project, and Spaceship Earth (about the eight individuals who lived in Biosphere 2). Pee-wee as Himself, his latest film, examines the life experience of late actor Paul Reubens who is best known for creating the alter-ego character of Pee-wee Herman. During the filming process, before Reubens’ death in 2023, the two tussled verbally on camera as Reubens was resistant to revealing too much of himself. The documentary is up for five Emmys next month, including Best Director.

Wolf tells The Treatment he about his prickly dynamic with Reubens, not being phased by Reubens’ complexity, and why this film became his most emotionally charged.