Ilana Glazer speaks on their stand-up influences ahead of new special ‘Human Magic’

Actor and comedian Ilana Glazer could have taken a well deserved break after wrapping their beloved sit-com Broad City in 2019. The series, which they co-created and co-starred in with Abbi Jacobsen, ran for five seasons on Comedy Central and catapulted both of its creative auteurs into the broader (pun intended) cultural consciousness. But Glazer's post-Broad City output has remained prolific: They co-wrote and starred in the films False Positive and Babes, created the stand up special The Planet is Burning, and they have a new comedy special Human Magic coming out later this year on Hulu. They also got married and had a baby.

Glazer tells The Treatment about how they were able to tour for Human Magic while also centering their personal life. Plus, they get into their feelings about the impersonal nature of stand up and reveal their biggest stand up influences.

