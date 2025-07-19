David Mamet hails ‘Villain’ as an all time great crime movie

David Mamet is a film and theater powerhouse. His towering 1984 play Glengarry Glen Ross earned him a Pulitzer Prize and solidified his place among the greats. Mamet’s talent extends to screenwriting—The Verdict and Wag the Dog each picked up Academy Award-nominations. His works as a film director include The Spanish Prisoner, State and Main, and Heist.

For his Treat, Mamet talks about his love for the 1971 film Villain, which dives into the true story of the infamous Kray brothers, played in the film by Richard Burton and Ian McShane. Mamet was struck by Burton’s performance as a masterfully crafted psychopathic villain, highlighting his raw and deeply relatable portrayal of rage. That touch of “believable rage,” as Mamet puts it, taps into the darker corners of human nature—something that is reflected in his own work.

I'm talking about one of my favorite films. It's called Villain and it's about the Kray brothers, who were these stone-cold killers in London in the ‘60s. The two villains that play the Kray brothers are Richard Burton and Ian McShane.

Richard Burton plays the best villain of all time. He just doesn't care. He's a complete psychopath. It's wonderful. And the treatment for the movie was written by Al Lettieri, who played Virgil Sollozzo in The Godfather. [He] was also in The Getaway as one of the killers who's throwing half-eaten ribs at Sally Struthers for 45 minutes.

Well, we all got it one time or another: a little bit of believable rage. A little bit of this, a little bit of that, and anybody who thinks that they don't, their button hasn't been pushed yet. And that, to a certain extent, is what a lot of my work is about. People who think we're always doing right, like nobody ever thought that he or she did anything for a wrong reason.

That scene when they're in the bedroom, and they have to be quiet, Vic beats the s**t out of him. And then he has to be quiet because his mother is downstairs. Come on.

So everybody watch Villain. Just called Villain, and it's a great crime movie.