Actress Maya Rudolph on her love-hate relationship with being “unique”

Since leaving “Saturday Night Live” in 2007, Maya Rudolph has kept very busy, appearing in the films “Bridesmaids” and “Grown Ups” and on the TV series “Forever” and “Big Mouth,” for which she won an Emmy for her voice-over performance. She has also returned to SNL in recent years as a guest star to play Vice President Kamala Harris. Her latest role is as a billionaire divorcee on the Apple TV+ series “Loot.” Rudolph tells The Treatment she enjoys the rich messiness of the characters she plays. She says she is most in the flow when she performs live because there’s no going back. And she talks about why she has complicated feelings about being called “unique.”