Ken Leung on his ‘Industry’ character’s growing desperation

On HBO’s Industry, actor Ken Leung plays Eric Lao — the tough (occasionally brutal) managing director of the fictional London investment bank Pierpoint. The show follows a group of newbies under Lao’s command at the bank while they navigate business and romantic entanglements. Industry wrapped up its third season last year, and season four is forthcoming.

Leung works constantly, notably starring in ABC’s Lost. He’s also made memorable appearances in The Sopranos, The Good Wife, and films including The Squid and The Whale, A.I., and Edward Norton’s directorial debut Keeping The Faith. Now he’s here to tell The Treatment about how his real-life chemistry with Industry co-star Myha’la reflects through their onscreen dynamic… and about Lao’s growing desperation in season three.