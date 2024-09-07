Go ‘Between the Temples’ with actor Jason Schwartzman

Actor Jason Schwartzman is perhaps best known for his frequent collaborations with director Wes Anderson. These include films such as Rushmore, The Darjeeling Limited, and Asteroid City. But Schwartzman has thrived outside of Anderson’s world as well. Films like I Heart Huckabees and Marie Antoinette, and TV series including Bored to Death and season 4 of Fargo are just a few of his varied offerings. His latest role places him in the Nathan Silver directed comedy Between the Temples. In the film, Schwartzman portrays a cantor in mourning who reconnects with a former teacher looking to have an adult Bat Mitzvah.

Schwartzman tells The Treatment about how his character’s clothes were a metaphor for his emotional state — literally providing layers to keep the feelings hidden. Plus, he reveals a favorite moment of improv from his co-star Carol Kane.