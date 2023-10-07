Director Grant Singer’s feature film debut Reptile stars Benicio del Toro as a detective trying to solve the murder of a young real estate agent. Del Toro also co-wrote the screenplay along with Singer and Benjamin Brewer. Singer has directed memorable music videos for artists including Sky Ferreira, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, and Lorde. He shares why he thinks of films as dreams, discusses his love for old-school camera moves, and he talks about what it was like to collaborate with del Toro.

