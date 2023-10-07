Nahnatchka Khan’s ‘Totally Killer’ is twisty + totally ‘80s

Director Nahnatchka Khan’s genre bending, comedy-horror film Totally Killer stars Kiernan Shipka (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Mad Men) as a teen who has to travel back in time to the 1980s to stop a killer who may strike again in the present day. Khan also helmed the 2019 romantic comedy Always Be My Maybe, and was the creator and showrunner of the ABC sitcom Fresh Off the Boat. At the time of its debut, the series was the second network sitcom ever to center an Asian-American family.

Khan discusses what musicals have in common with Killer. Khan says she enjoys her characters’ “big blind spots,” and considers actor and frequent collaborator Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat, Always Be My Maybe) to be a “Swiss Army Knife.”

