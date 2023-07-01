David Gelb’s documentaries, including “Jiro Dreams of Sushi” and “Wolfgang,” address figures who are legends in their fields and, rightly or wrongly, strongly linked with their “brands.” Gelb’s latest, the Disney+ documentary “Stan Lee,” continues that theme. Gelb tells The Treatment the film is Lee’s “origin story” in his own words.

He addresses the criticism leveled by many Marvel fans about Lee receiving an outsized amount of credit for creating the most recognizable Marvel characters. And he talks about a key radio interview included in the film that sheds light on the tensions between Lee and fellow Marvel innovator Jack Kirby.