Director David Gelb on the legend of Stan Lee

Hosted by
David Gelb attends the Stan Lee Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival on June 10, 2023 in New York City.

David Gelb attends the Stan Lee Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival on June 10, 2023 in New York City. Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Disney

David Gelb’s documentaries, including “Jiro Dreams of Sushi” and “Wolfgang,” address figures who are legends in their fields and, rightly or wrongly, strongly linked with their “brands.” Gelb’s latest, the Disney+ documentary “Stan Lee,” continues that theme. Gelb tells The Treatment the film is Lee’s “origin story” in his own words. 

He addresses the criticism leveled by many Marvel fans about Lee receiving an outsized amount of credit for creating the most recognizable Marvel characters. And he talks about a key radio interview included in the film that sheds light on the tensions between Lee and fellow Marvel innovator Jack Kirby.

