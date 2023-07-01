Director Numa Perrier’s romantic comedy “The Perfect Find” is about a fashion editor who gets involved with a younger co-worker, who happens to be her boss’ son. The Netflix film stars Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers, and Gina Torres. Perrier also directed the film “Jezebel,” which was inspired by her work as a “cam girl” before becoming a filmmaker.

Perrier tells The Treatment she wanted “Find” to be a throwback to the romantic comedies of the 1950s and ‘60s. She says she loved being able to make a film within a film on 16mm. And she talks about a favorite ‘80s ballad she and Union made sure found its way into the movie.