Greg Daniels is known for turning the mockumentary style into an art form. He adapted The Office for American television and co-created Parks and Recreation and King of The Hill. Daniels has also dabbled in genre-mashing series like Space Force and his latest, Upload, which is now in its third season on Prime Video. Upload combines science fiction with comedy and explores what might happen if humans could upload themselves into a virtual afterlife — complete with all the frustrations and payment plans of telecom providers — after death. Daniels tells The Treatment he came up with the premise for Upload while working as a writer on Saturday Night Live and talks about taking inspiration from political thrillers of the 1970s like The Parallax View. And he talks about how mockumentaries provide a built in extra layer for comedy.