‘Paint’ actor Owen Wilson on the beauty of embracing failure

Actor and screenwriter Owen Wilson can be relied upon for easy charm in films like “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou” and “Wedding Crashers.” His latest project, “Paint,” features another low-key charmer, Carl Nargle, an artist who has achieved a certain kind of fame hosting his public television show.

Wilson tells The Treatment that Nargle, whose style and musical tastes appear to be trapped in the late ‘70s, found success being who he was and so never felt the need to change. He discusses the pain and the comedy of his character facing failure, and why he sees beauty in Neil Young’s embrace of his less successful work.

