‘Extrapolations’ writer Scott Z. Burns on art about climate change

Writer Scott Z. Burns has made a career of showing what people do or don’t do with important information. The screenwriter of films including “The Report” and “Contagion,” his latest project is the ambitious and star-studded dramatic Apple TV+ series “Extrapolations.” The series imagines a not too distant future where the effects of climate change are everywhere.

Burns tells The Treatment that while he wanted to get real information across through the series, he understood that the actors needed to play relationships, not science. He talks about why he believes art about climate change shouldn’t necessarily just be about giving people hope, and explains how a warmed planet is like a pickle that can’t be turned back into a cucumber.

