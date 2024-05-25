Filmmaker Ned Benson’s ‘The Greatest Hits’

Director Ned Benson’s film The Greatest Hits is a sci-fi romance that explores the life-altering potential of music to (literally) transport people into the past. Benson previously directed The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby, and co-wrote the screenplay for Black Widow. Benson tells The Treatment about the recurring themes of loss and moving on in his work. Plus, he talks about the emotional power of music and the great fun of having characters with very strong opinions.