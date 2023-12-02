Actor Patrick Stewart’s wildly successful acting career on stage and screen didn’t happen overnight. The Olivier Award-winning actor admittedly didn’t hit his stride until his 40s, when he landed the role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard on Star Trek: The Next Generation. Since that turn, he has appeared in many films, perhaps most famously as Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise. Equally acclaimed are his performances on the stage, memorably in the works of Shakespeare and Samuel Beckett. Stewart details his robust and winding career in his new memoir Making It So. He discusses his difficult “Victorian” upbringing and how it informed his life. He also speaks about learning to relax and not take everything so seriously in his work — and how he breaks down Shakespeare.

