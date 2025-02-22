Ke Huy Quan professes his abiding love for creative downtime

Even though he experienced a quick rise as a child actor in the 1980s, it took a few decades for actor Ke Huy Quan to gain proper recognition for his work. Not that he’s complaining. He first landed on filmgoers’ radars in 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and quickly followed up as the beloved Data in 1985’s Goonies… Nearly 40 years later, Quan picked up a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance in Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert’s 2022 film Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Now he can be seen in the romantic-action-comedy Love Hurts as a former hitman trying to have a regular life as a realtor. Quan tells The Treatment about loving the down time between projects because it makes him more appreciative of the work he gets to do. He talks about how his big family plays an important role in his work and about the fun of participating in a fight sequence that has a story.