Comedian and actor Ramy Youssef on painting his character into a corner

Comedian Ramy Youssef is the creator, star and director of the Hulu series “Ramy,” which won a Peabody Award in 2020. Youssef won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy TV series the year prior. Youssef tells The Treatment that discovering the difference between guilt and shame was key both for him personally and for his character’s journey. He says he knows he disappoints some people by not extending a “sugar coated olive branch” to the audience with his character, but he’s not willing to change that. And he explains why he doesn’t save ideas for the show.